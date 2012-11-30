Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Mr. Obama and Mr. Romney do on their next big date? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: One word: Yahtzee.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: They'll go for a drive, only things will go terribly wrong when Mitt Romney tries to strap the president to the roof of the car.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: They'll solve a murder. They may not like each other, but they're going to have to work together. And in the end - darn it - they'll discover that they really, really don't like each other.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: And if they do any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks, also, to Brian Babylon, Amy Dickinson, Adam Felber; thanks to all of you for listening. We'll see you in Los Angeles, California, next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

