Opening Panel Round

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is, of course, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Brian, you've heard that remote controlled drone aircraft are being used overseas for surveillance and attacks. Well, somebody in the U.S. wants to use a drone for its own nefarious purposes. Who is it?

BRIAN BABYLON: Oh god, I think I know. Give me a hint.

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint. From WBEZ in Chicago, it's an incoming missile.

BABYLON: Radio station.

SAGAL: What kind of...

BABYLON: A public radio station.

SAGAL: Yes, a public radio station wants a drone.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

BABYLON: Wants a drone?

SAGAL: Yes. Now, when you hear - I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: When you hear the...

ADAM FELBER: Don't they already have a drone? Isn't that called a pledge drive?

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

FELBER: What, am I right? We all hate it. Come on.

SAGAL: NPR affiliate KBIA in Missouri say they want to fly an unmanned drone around to quote, "collect media." That's a lot cleaner, easier and more efficient than sending in Terry Gross to take them out hand to hand.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: It would be very whispery though, it'd be very quiet.

FELBER: Yeah.

BABYLON: Hey, I'm coming. I'm looking at...

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: But I'm curious on what...

AMY DICKINSON: For what?

BABYLON: It's radio, so what would they get, video footage.

SAGAL: Yeah, apparently they'd want - I mean it's like a cheaper version of a news copter, I guess. I'm not quite sure what the idea was.

FELBER: It's so you can blackmail people to donate.

SAGAL: Yeah.

FELBER: We know what you were doing in the backyard. Call in the next ten minutes.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: It's the tote bag or your marriage, which is more important to you?

(LAUGHTER)

