Does Anybody Have More Fun Than Joe Biden? Check These Photos

By Mark Memmott
Published November 29, 2012 at 2:00 PM EST
1 of 5  — The vice president came prepared with his Costco card. At right: Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal.
The vice president came prepared with his Costco card. At right: Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal.
2 of 5  — Among the things Biden focused on during his shopping trip: books for a charity in his home state of Delaware.
Among the things Biden focused on during his shopping trip: books for a charity in his home state of Delaware.
3 of 5  — "Which pie? Which pie? Which pie? Which pie to choose?"
"Which pie? Which pie? Which pie? Which pie to choose?"
4 of 5  — "No, this really is Joe Biden!" (He borrowed a Costco employee's phone to say hello to someone.)
"No, this really is Joe Biden!" (He borrowed a Costco employee's phone to say hello to someone.)
5 of 5  — That's a wrap.
That's a wrap.

Yes, he talked about the negotiations over taxes and spending cuts. Yes, it was a holiday photo op. But what really struck us about Vice President Joe Biden's this morning to Washington, D.C.'s first Costco store was how, once again, he just seems to have so much fun.

We think a picture gallery is in order.

