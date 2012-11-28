Bringing The World Home To You

This Just In: No One Was Shot Or Stabbed Monday In New York City

By Mark Memmott
Published November 28, 2012 at 1:29 PM EST
At least for one day and night, the city that never sleeps was peaceful.
Police officials in New York City tell the Daily News that they can't remember the last time this happened:

"Not a single person was reported shot, stabbed or slashed" in the Big Apple on Monday.

"Nice way to start the week," Deputy Police Commissioner Paul Browne told the newspaper.

The city's nonviolent streak didn't last long, though. Late Tuesday morning, the Daily News says, "a 27-year-old man was shot in Brooklyn at Ralph and Flatlands Ave."

Still, the news seems to be part of a welcome trend. As NY1 reports, "NYPD statistics show the city has come a long way since 1990, when there was an average of more than six murders a day and 2,200 a year. This year, the city is on pace for just about 400 murders."

The news has been much different, as you may have heard, in the nation's Second City. As NPR's David Schaper has reported, homicides and shootings are up sharply this year in Chicago. The homicide rate there is up about 20 percent from 2011 and there have been about 1,800 nonfatal shooting incidents.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
