Student's Email To Mom Gets Shared With Thousands

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When an NYU student got an email about a new tuition form, he did the admirable thing. He sent it to mom. Do you want me to do this, he asked. Little did he know he'd hit reply all not forward. And the email went to 40,000 students. Immediately NYU student body saw opportunity - the chance to send whatever they wanted to everyone. One circulated a photo of Nicholas Cage. Another wrote: How is everyone today? My favorite email: Anyone have a pencil I could borrow. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.