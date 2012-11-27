Protests, Clashes Build Again In Cairo

As feared, the news that "Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi has not given any signal that he is backing down from most of his power grab" has lead to more protests and more violence in the streets of Cairo.

The Associated Press writes that "Egyptian protesters and police clashed in Cairo on Tuesday just hours ahead of a planned massive rally by opponents of the country's Islamist president demanding he rescind decrees that granted him near-absolute powers."

There's tear gas in the air at Cairo's Simon Bolivar Square, reports journalist and CNN contributor Sara El Sirgany. Video that's reportedly from the scene has been posted here.

The Guardian is live blogging developments here. We'll update this post as the story develops.

