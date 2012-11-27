Bringing The World Home To You

Protests, Clashes Build Again In Cairo

By Mark Memmott
Published November 27, 2012 at 8:32 AM EST
A cloud of tear gas surrounds a protester earlier today near Cairo's Tahrir Square.
As feared, the news that "Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi has not given any signal that he is backing down from most of his power grab" has lead to more protests and more violence in the streets of Cairo.

The Associated Press writes that "Egyptian protesters and police clashed in Cairo on Tuesday just hours ahead of a planned massive rally by opponents of the country's Islamist president demanding he rescind decrees that granted him near-absolute powers."

There's tear gas in the air at Cairo's Simon Bolivar Square, reports journalist and CNN contributor Sara El Sirgany. Video that's reportedly from the scene has been posted here.

The Guardian is live blogging developments here. We'll update this post as the story develops.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
