Christmas Is About The Gold-Plated Christmas Tree

Published November 23, 2012 at 6:56 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Christmas is not about the gifts. Christmas is about the gold-plated Christmas tree. A Tokyo jewelry store is selling the tree for $4.2 million, a price tag explained not only by the steep price of gold, but also by the craftsmanship. A team of workers decorated this tree with handcrafted Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Tinker Bell and Cinderella. For those on a budget, there is a smaller version of the tree for a quarter million dollars. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition