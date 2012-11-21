Bringing The World Home To You

Obama To Pardon 2 Thanksgiving Turkeys

Published November 21, 2012 at 7:41 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. As the story goes, pardoning a turkey dates back to Lincoln, when his young son Tad begged his father to let the White House Thanksgiving meal live. Today, President Obama pardons two turkeys - Cobbler and Gobbler. Ahead of their big moment, the birds have been staying at the swanky W hotel, nibbling on organic meals prepared by the hotel's chef. And once pardoned, the turkeys will retire to Mount Vernon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

