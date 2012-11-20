Bringing The World Home To You

Economist Paul Krugman Plays Not My Job

Published November 24, 2012 at 12:00 PM EST
Economist Paul Krugman in 2007.

This segment was originally broadcast on July 28, 2012.

Paul Krugman — a professor at Princeton, an op-ed columnist for The New York Times and author of many books — has been called "the Mick Jagger of political/economic punditry."

Krugman is known for his direct style, so we don't think he'd do terribly well in the delicate art of diplomatic gift giving. We've invited him to play a game called "Well, it's a nice gift but we're going to invade your country and take your stuff." Three questions about diplomatic gifts.

