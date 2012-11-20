Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Customers Help Robbed Coffee Kiosk Recover

Published November 20, 2012 at 7:41 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. OK, there are flash mobs and then there's a cash mob. That's what happened at one coffee kiosk this weekend near Portland, organized by a loyal regular. The Oregonian reports customer cars overflowed the parking lot as customers helped Black Rock Coffee Bar bounce back from two robberies in just two weeks. Many gave cash donations, as much as $100, returning the favor to a coffee kiosk that's supported communities' sports teams and schools. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition