Customers Help Robbed Coffee Kiosk Recover

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. OK, there are flash mobs and then there's a cash mob. That's what happened at one coffee kiosk this weekend near Portland, organized by a loyal regular. The Oregonian reports customer cars overflowed the parking lot as customers helped Black Rock Coffee Bar bounce back from two robberies in just two weeks. Many gave cash donations, as much as $100, returning the favor to a coffee kiosk that's supported communities' sports teams and schools. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.