Astrophysicist Adam Riess Plays Not My Job

Published November 24, 2012 at 12:00 PM EST
Adam Riess

This segment was originally broadcast on Oct. 8, 2011.

Before he won the Nobel Prize in Physics, Adam Riess had already won a MacArthur "genius" grant, and just about every prize there is to win in his field. So there's really only one place left for him to be victorious: the Not My Job game.

In memory of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died Wednesday, we've invited Riess to play a game called: "Hello? Hello, are you there? Hello?" To honor the man behind the iPhone, we'll go back in time to the invention of the cellphone — that day in 1973 when inventor Martin Cooper of Motorola placed the first modern cellphone call.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

