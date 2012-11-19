Bringing The World Home To You

Maybe Twinkies Do Last Forever: Union, Hostess Headed To Mediation

By Mark Memmott
Published November 19, 2012 at 3:17 PM EST
The big name in the Hostess lineup.
The big name in the Hostess lineup.

"Twinkies Saved! Hostess, Bakers Union Agree to Mediation, Avoiding Shutdown."

That's the .

Reuters has issued this "bulletin":

"US BANKRUPTCY JUDGE SAYS PARTIES AGREE TO MEDIATION ON TUESDAY IN HOSTESS CASE."

And according to The Associated Press:

"Hostess Brands Inc. and its second largest union will go into mediation to try and resolve their differences, meaning the Irving, Texas-based company won't go out of business just yet. The news came Monday after Hostess moved to liquidate and sell off its assets in bankruptcy court citing a crippling strike last week."

This follows Friday's big news, of course: "No More Twinkies? Hostess Brands Is Shutting Down."

We'll watch for more developments.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
