The Rise And Fall Of David Petraeus

Former CIA Director David Petraeus went through a spectacular public downfall, just over a week ago, when news of his affair spurred his resignation.

Weekends on All Things Considered host Guy Raz talks to Wired senior writer Spencer Ackerman about why the media is partly to blame for Petraeus's fall from grace, Newsweek and Daily Beast reporter Michelle Cottle talks about why Petraeus should be given a break, and Temple University psychologist Frank Farley talks about why so many of our most revered leaders cheat. Finally, former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer talks about redemption following a public downfall.

