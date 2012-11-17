Fresh Air Weekend: Andrew Solomon, Tony Dokoupil

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Parenting A Child Who's Fallen 'Far From The Tree': Andrew Solomon's new book is about families with children who are profoundly different or likely to be stigmatized. "We all love flawed children," says Solomon, "and the general assumption that these more extreme flaws make ... children somehow unlovable — it wasn't true of most of my experience."

Legalizing And Regulating Pot: A Growth Industry: On Election Day, voters in Colorado and Washington cast their ballots in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use. In his recent cover story for Newsweek, journalist Tony Dokoupil reported on the booming cannabis business in Colorado and its prospects for regulated expansion.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.