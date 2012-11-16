Honda Begins Production Of Business Jet

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And the company is Honda, which has long aspired to launch off the road and into the skies, and now it's one step one step closer to that goal. The company recently announced that it has started production on its HondaJet.

INSKEEP: It's a twin jet engine aircraft, being assembled in North Carolina, and aimed at the business market. Industry insiders call this the Honda Civic of the skies. But with a reported price tag of four and a half million dollars, it sounds more like a top of the line Acura.

