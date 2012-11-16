Bringing The World Home To You

Sips And Dips: Spa Celebrates Beaujolais Noveau

Published November 16, 2012 at 7:13 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. A Japanese spa resort made quite a splash yesterday in a pool spiked with Beaujolais Nouveau, the first vintage of the season from the famous French wine region. The fresh and fruity drink was released yesterday. The spa near Mt. Fuji celebrated with wine in glasses, as well: sips and dips for spa customers. The spa also promised beautiful, smooth skin. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition