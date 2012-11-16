Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next scandal uncovered by the FBI? Mo Rocca?

MO ROCCA: Hot, sexy, steaming emails between Ron Paul and freedom.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie?

FAITH SALIE: In light of this week's Elmo email scandal, the FBI will dig into all Muppet drop boxes and uncover steamy emails between Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, in which she declares that she is the other white meat.

(LAUGHTER)

CHARLIE PIERCE: Whoa.

SAGAL: And Charlie Pierce?

PIERCE: The discovery that over the last five years Paul Ryan has ordered 125 blowup dolls from Grover Norquist's house of fun.

(APPLAUSE)

CARL KASELL: Well, if the FBI discovers any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

Thank you Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Faith Salie and Charlie Pierce.

(APPLAUSE)

KASELL: Thanks this week to Dave Edwards and Cynthia Akey at WUWM Public Radio in Milwaukee. Thanks to our fabulous audience at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

PIERCE: Hello, Milwaukee.

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.