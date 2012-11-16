Opening Panel Round

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it's time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Mo, this week the British royal family responded to accusations that Prince Charles is a horrible polluter. In fact, they say he is so committed to the environment, one of his cars is powered by what?

MO ROCCA: It's powered by compost. It's powered by - can you give me a clue? Is it some sort of recyclable...

SAGAL: Well, it took a while to get this going, but eventually they found a sommelier who could pair something with an Aston Martin.

ROCCA: So it's powered by wine.

SAGAL: Indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He has a car that's powered by wine, like much of the royal family.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And that doesn't mean they just let Prince Philip drive it. No, it's actually powered by wine.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Prince Charles is publicly committed to environmentalism and of course, he's also a guy who has a fleet of cars to travel between his four palaces. So the royal household put out statement saying that he tries to be as responsible as possible. Three of his cars powered by biodiesel, and one of them, a 40 year old Aston Martin, is powered by quote, "waste wine."

ROCCA: Is that like fortified wine, like hobo wine?

SAGAL: No, no, no, no, this is the royal family.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's like a 2006 Burgundy, that was far from their best vintage.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: What is this Mano Schwitz (ph), I don't...

(LAUGHTER)

CHARLIE PIERCE: It's great, though, because you could put Thunderbird in your Thunderbird.

SAGAL: That's true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I'm just imagining poor old Prince Philip with a siphon hose, sneaking up the car.

(LAUGHTER)

PIERCE: Oh shoot, this is the one that runs on gasoline.

SAGAL: Yeah.

PIERCE: I don't care.

