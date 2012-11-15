Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Heavy Rotation: 5 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published October 25, 2012 at 9:00 AM EDT
KCEP in Las Vegas can't stop playing Avant's new jam, "You and I," which features R&B singer Keke Wyatt.
KCEP in Las Vegas can't stop playing Avant's new jam, "You and I," which features R&B singer Keke Wyatt.

Every so often, people at an NPR station discover a song they can't get enough of. On those occasions, we ask them to share their obsession with the nation. Ben Famous is the music director at KCEP Power88 in Las Vegas. He spoke to Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep about a new cut from R&B heavyweight Avant. It's called "You and I," and it features Keke Wyatt. "The first time we played it," says Famous, "the phone lines lit up, and people were like, 'Who was that?' 'What was that?'"

In this installment of Heavy Rotation, you can download "You and I," as well as Yeasayer's latest single, a heart-on-sleeve love song from Robert Francis, and some catchy folk tunes from two bands on the rise, The Stray Birds and Shovels & Rope.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 5  — Avant.
Avant.
/
2 of 5  — Shovels & Rope.
Shovels & Rope.
/
3 of 5  — The Stray Birds.
The Stray Birds.
/
4 of 5  — Robert Francis.
Robert Francis.
/
5 of 5  — Yeasayer.
Yeasayer.
/ Mikeal Gregorsky

Tags

NPR NewsMorning Edition