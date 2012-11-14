Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Protests, Strikes Spread Across Europe In Opposition To Austerity Measures

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 14, 2012 at 1:23 PM EST
1 of 5  — A protester holds a flare during a demonstration in Lisbon.
A protester holds a flare during a demonstration in Lisbon.
2 of 5  — Riot policemen arrest a protester in Valencia on Wednesday during a general strike.
Riot policemen arrest a protester in Valencia on Wednesday during a general strike.
3 of 5  — Demonstrators shout slogans into an open shop in Gran Via on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain.
Demonstrators shout slogans into an open shop in Gran Via on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain.
4 of 5  — A protester with a mask marches during an anti-austerity protest in Athens, Greece.
A protester with a mask marches during an anti-austerity protest in Athens, Greece.
5 of 5  — A woman holds a sign "marriage for all" as she attends a demonstration called by unions in Paris.
A woman holds a sign "marriage for all" as she attends a demonstration called by unions in Paris.

From Spain and Portugal to Greece and Italy and on north to Belgium and Germany, strikes and protests spread across Europe today.

While this is the first time that the protests have gone pan-European, the message hasn't changed: Demonstrators were protesting the austerity measures put in place by many European countries to bring an end to the sovereign debt crisis that has dogged the continent.

"They've only just started cuts but they are pretty draconian already," Andrew Burgin, European officer for the Coalition of Resistance in London, told USA Today during a protest in front of the European Commission offices. "I think this is the beginning of a new movement. It will be a day remembered in history as the beginning of a pan-European movement, possibly an international movement, against capitalism."

The New York Times rounds up some of the demonstrations:

"The strike severely disrupted production across the Spanish automotive sector, with workers staying away from factories owned by Nissan, Volkswagen and other carmakers.

"In Italy, civil servants went on strike and national transportation workers – although not airlines — called for a four-hour halt on Wednesday afternoon. Students demonstrated throughout the country, with rallies in Turin and Rome.

"In Greece, the scene of the most violent social unrest in Europe since the start of the debt crisis, unions called a three-hour work stoppage starting at noon. ...

"A walkout by Belgian rail workers severely disrupted services on the country's Thalys high-speed rail line and halted all its connections to Germany, the rail company said Wednesday."

El País, Spain's largest newspaper, reports that across the country 110 people have been arrested, 15 have been injured and millions have participated in protests and strikes.

"I'm on strike because those who work are basically being blackmailed into sacrificing more and more in the name of debt reduction, which is a big lie," Daniel Santos de Jesus, a 43-year-old prostester in Lisbon told Reuters.

The Guardian reports that French President François Hollande defended the cuts to public spending. Remember Hollande was elected six months ago on promises that he would resist the European Union on steep austerity measures.

But Hollande asked his country to stick with him because "decline is not our destiny."

France, he said according to The Guardian, "should be capable of doing better, in spending less."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta