Police Pick Up Car Thief Turned Delivery Man

Published November 14, 2012 at 7:31 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. A driver delivering takeout for a Chinese restaurant left his car running while he ran in an order. He comes back and guess what? No car. He called his boss, who called the next customer on the route to apologize. But they had their takeout. The car thief-turned delivery man made a few extra bucks. But at the next house on his route the cops were waiting. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition