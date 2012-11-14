General Allen Says He Will 'Fully Cooperate' With Investigation

Marine Gen. John Allen says he will "fully cooperate" with the Pentagon's Inspector General's investigation into his communication with Jill Kelley.

Allen has been at the center of a scandal that led to the resignation of CIA director and retired four-star general David Petraeus.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the Marine General Counsel, Allen also said he wants to resolve the matter in an expedient fashion.

"To the extent there are questions about certain communications by General Allen, he shares in the desire to resolve those questions as completely and quickly as possible," the counsel, Colonel John G. Baker, said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

Allen was nominated to command the U.S. and NATO forces in Europe, but that nomination has been put on hold.

As we reported, Allen is said to have received threatening emails from Paula Broadwell, which he then forwarded to Jill Kelley, who took them to the FBI, which led to the uncovering of the Petraeus affair with Broadwell.

Allen is under investigation for alleged "inappropriate communication" with Kelley. It's not clear what those 20,000 to 30,000 pages worth of emails and other electronic communications contain.

Update at 6:57 p.m. ET. Can't Comment Specifically:

According to the statement, Allen "cannot comment more specifically on these matters, but he does sincerely appreciate the support expressed by the President, the Secretary of Defense, members of Congress, and members of the public."

