VIDEO: In Australia, A Total Solar Eclipse
There were two minutes of stunning astronomical coincidence over Australia today.
It was a total solar eclipse and the images are just stunning:
Ian Hitchcock / Getty Images
Ian Hitchcock / Getty Images
3 of 4 — A spectator attempts to take a picture with his phone during the solar eclipse on Wednesday in Palm Cove, Australia. Thousands of eclipse-watchers have gathered in part of North Queensland to enjoy the solar eclipse, the first in Australia in a decade.
A spectator attempts to take a picture with his phone during the solar eclipse on Wednesday in Palm Cove, Australia. Thousands of eclipse-watchers have gathered in part of North Queensland to enjoy the solar eclipse, the first in Australia in a decade.
Ian Hitchcock / Getty Images
4 of 4 — The Diamond Ring effect is shown following totality of the solar eclipse at Palm Cove in Australia's Tropical North Queensland Wednesday.
The Diamond Ring effect is shown following totality of the solar eclipse at Palm Cove in Australia's Tropical North Queensland Wednesday.
Greg Wood / AFP/Getty Images
The AP reports that people across Australia waited on boats, hot air ballons, hill tops and beaches waiting for the sublime moment. Some worried that clouds would obscure it.
But totality, or the point at which the moon completely covers the surface of the sun, lasted 2 minutes and 5 seconds and it was spectacular.
ABC News posted video of the event as it approached totality:
