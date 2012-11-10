Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will President Obama do in his second term? Alonzo Bodden?
ALONZO BODDEN: Barack Obama is finally going to cut loose. He's going to rename the Lincoln bedroom "Jay-Z's crib."
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts?
ROXANNE ROBERTS: He'll release a duet with Chris Christie, "He ain't heavy, he's my brother."
(LAUGHTER)
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: And P. J. O'Rourke?
P. J. O'ROURKE: He's finally going to read that Econ 101 textbook and go apologize to Paul Ryan.
(LAUGHTER)
(SOUNDBITE OF BOOING)
CARL KASELL: Well, if Mr. Obama does any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!
SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks to P. J. O'Rourke, Alonzo Bodden and Roxanne Roberts.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Save us some beer.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.