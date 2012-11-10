Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will President Obama do in his second term? Alonzo Bodden?

ALONZO BODDEN: Barack Obama is finally going to cut loose. He's going to rename the Lincoln bedroom "Jay-Z's crib."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: He'll release a duet with Chris Christie, "He ain't heavy, he's my brother."

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And P. J. O'Rourke?

P. J. O'ROURKE: He's finally going to read that Econ 101 textbook and go apologize to Paul Ryan.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF BOOING)

CARL KASELL: Well, if Mr. Obama does any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks to P. J. O'Rourke, Alonzo Bodden and Roxanne Roberts.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Save us some beer.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.