PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, on to our final game, Lightning Fill in the Blank. Each of our players has 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill in the blank questions as he or she can, each correct answer now worth two points. Carl, can you give us the scores?

CARL KASELL: P. J. O'Rourke has the lead, Peter; he has four points. Roxanne Roberts has three. Alonzo Bodden has two.

SAGAL: OK. So that means, Alonzo, you are in third place. You get to go first. The clock will start when I ask you your first question. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, residents of the Northeast were hit with more power outages due to blank.

ALONZO BODDEN: Snowstorm.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Obama's victory message and picture of him with Michelle beat out Justin Bieber's record as the most re-blanked blank ever.

BODDEN: Re-tweeted picture.

SAGAL: Yes, re-tweeted tweet.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Walmart announced that this year they'll be starting their blank sale at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

BODDEN: Black Friday.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Saying it was a code violation, this week the city of Carlsbad, California removed an actual blank in the road.

BODDEN: Chicken crossing the road. I have no idea.

SAGAL: No, an actual fork in the road, a big one, about six feet high.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: For the first time this week, the majority of residents of Puerto Rico voted in favor of becoming a blank.

BODDEN: State.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: To mark the 50th anniversary of the franchise, on Friday "Skyfall," the new blank movie, was released.

BODDEN: James Bond.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Welsh job center is helping unemployed people find jobs by providing them with blank.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

BODDEN: Computers.

SAGAL: No, spray tans.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Apparently being tan helps get you hired. This is certainly true for the jobs of lifeguard, professional bodybuilder, and "Jersey Shore" cast member. And the frightening orange glow of spray tan tells the guy in HR you'll be the hardest working oomph loompa this chocolate factory has ever seen.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: I don't know, Peter, I think I'm going to speak for a lot of black people and say being tan does not help you get a job.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right, Carl, how did Alonzo do on our quiz?

KASELL: Alonzo had five correct answers for ten more points. He now has 12 points and Alonzo has taken the lead.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne, you are up next. Fill in the blank. In the wake of this week's election, House Speaker John Boehner said that he is willing to work with President Obama to avoid blank.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: The fiscal cliff.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After the race was cancelled, many marathoners in New York pitched in to help residents recover from blank.

ROBERTS: Hurricane Sandy.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In spite of President Obama's reelection, Florida Governor Rick Scott said he will still refuse to implement parts of Obama's blank law.

ROBERTS: Obamacare.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In a speech to law students on Thursday, Attorney General blank said he hasn't decided whether to stay for the second term.

ROBERTS: Eric Holder.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week the Disney Channel debuted a new show about a dog with it's own blog. It's called blank with a blank.

ROBERTS: Dog with a blog.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: After spending $100 million of her own money in two campaigns, World Wrestling executive blank lost again on Tuesday.

ROBERTS: Linda McMahon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The Demeter Fragrance library released a new cologne that smells like blank.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

ROBERTS: Sushi.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

P. J. O'ROURKE: Eww.

SAGAL: Raw fish, rice, and seaweed, it's the scent no woman or cat can resist.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Just put it on, head to the club, and try to keep the women from obeying their inexplicable desire to grab you with chopsticks and dunk you in soy sauce. Carl, how did Roxanne do on our quiz?

KASELL: Roxanne had seven correct answers for 14 more points. She now has 17 points and Roxanne has taken the lead.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Carl, how many answers correct does P. J. need to finally win something this week?

(LAUGHTER)

KASELL: Seven correct answers.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOOING)

O'ROURKE: Not happening, Carl.

SAGAL: All right.

O'ROURKE: It's just not happening. It's just not my week.

SAGAL: All right. Here we go. Fill in the blank, P. J., this is for the game.

O'ROURKE: All right.

SAGAL: Because of severe shortages after Superstorm Sandy, this week New York City Mayor Bloomberg ordered emergency rationing of blank.

O'ROURKE: Gasoline.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said finally meeting his idol blank was a major highlight of a rough week.

O'ROURKE: Bruce Springsteen.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week a team of rescuers in Britain spent three hours heroically rescuing a blank.

O'ROURKE: It was that cat that was lured into the male stripper club by the sushi.

SAGAL: No. I'm just going to stop you now. No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It was a hedgehog that had gotten stuck in a potato chip bag.

ROBERTS: Aww.

SAGAL: Aww.

O'ROURKE: Aww. Why didn't they just shoot it?

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

O'ROURKE: I mean it's a hedgehog for Christ's sake.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin became the first openly blank person elected to the Senate.

O'ROURKE: Gay.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: When asked how he planned to jumpstart his losing team, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suggested blanking.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

O'ROURKE: No, I'm blanking myself, I must say.

SAGAL: He suggested putting up a suggestion box.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The coaches can't figure out how to win, the players can't either but random fans, they can do it. Is seems silly, but it does say something that the team was very impressed with the suggestion, quote, "score more points than the other team."

(LAUGHTER)

O'ROURKE: It's that kind of insight...

SAGAL: Yeah.

O'ROURKE: You know.

SAGAL: That they need.

O'ROURKE: Yeah. Roxanne, congratulations.

SAGAL: Let's make it official.

O'ROURKE: It wasn't my week.

SAGAL: Carl, did P. J. do well enough to win?

KASELL: He needed seven correct answers to win, but he had just three correct answers. So with 17 points...

O'ROURKE: Boo.

KASELL: ...Roxanne Roberts is this week's champion.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Roxanne.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.