Election Lesson: Why Every Vote Counts

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's a reminder that every vote counts. In Walton, Kentucky, Robert McDonald ran for city council and finished in a tie with his opponent: 669 votes each. A coin toss may now determine the winner, leaving McDonald to wonder how easily it could've been different. His wife goes to school, works at a hospital at night, sleeps during the day, watches the kids, and in a state where early voting is limited, she missed her chance to vote. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.