Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Pentagon Says Iran Fired On Unarmed U.S. Drone Flying Over Persian Gulf

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 8, 2012 at 3:04 PM EST
In this Sept. 6, 2007 photo, an MQ-1 Predator unmanned aerial vehicle flies over a range in Nevada.
In this Sept. 6, 2007 photo, an MQ-1 Predator unmanned aerial vehicle flies over a range in Nevada.

Pentagon Press Secretary George Little said that Iranian warplanes fired on an unarmed U.S. drone in the Persian Gulf on Nov. 1.

According to Reuters, Little said the MQ1 Predator drone, which returned safely to its base, was in international waters at the time. Reuters adds:

"President Barack Obama and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta were both advised early on about the incident, which occurred at about 4:50 a.m. ET on November 1. Iran was later warned that the United States would continue to conduct such surveillance flights in the region and that the military would protect its assets."

CNN first reported the incident earlier today. The network says that the United States "protested the incident" but Iran has not responded. The U.S. told Iran that it intended to continue flying its drones in the area.

Fox News reports Little said the U.S. has "a wide range of options from diplomatic to military." The administration also announced it was imposing a new round of economic sanctions.

In December of last year, the Iranians claimed to have shot down a U.S. drone. They published pictures of it and the U.S. asked Iran to return it. The U.S. said the drone crashed, not shot down.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta