Republicans Retain Control Of The U.S. House

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

It wasn't a great night for the Republican Party, losing bids for the White House and control of the Senate. Republicans did retain the majority in the House, and House Speaker John Boehner found consolation in that. Speaking to supporters last night, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of a conservative agenda.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

MONTAGNE: Boehner did see the election results as a mandate. In his case, he said quote, "to take steps together with Democrats and independents."

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

MONTAGNE: That's House Speaker John Boehner, speaking last night. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.