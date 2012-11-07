New Hampshire Becomes First With All-Female Congressional Delegation, Governor

After last night's election, New Hampshire became the first state to have an all-female congressional delegation and a female governor.

The Boston Globe reports:

"Democrat Maggie Hassan, the former majority leader of the state Senate, beat Republican Ovide Lamontagne in the race to succeed Governor John Lynch.

"In House races, former Representative Carol Shea-Porter and attorney Ann McLane Kuster, both Democrats, won their contests with Republican incumbents Frank Guinta and Charlie Bass, respectively.

"The Granite State already had two female senators, Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen."

The Huffington Post reports that this will also be a historic term for the U.S. Senate, which will have at least 19 female senators. That's most in history.

We'll point out another first that happened this election: Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin becomes the first openly gay person elected to the Senate.

