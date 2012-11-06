Bringing The World Home To You

N.J. Gov. Christie Chats With 'The Boss'

Published November 6, 2012 at 7:28 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie finally met his state's favorite son. He attended more than 100 Bruce Springsteen concerts without meeting the devoted Democrat. But after the Republican governor toured storm damage with President Obama, the two embraced. Campaigning with Springsteen, the president later put the two men on the phone, matching the Boss with the governor who once sang Springsteen music in a TV appearance.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THUNDER ROAD")

GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE: (Singing) ...tight, take hold, Thunder Road.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

