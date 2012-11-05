Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

When Will We Know Who Won?

By Mark Memmott
Published November 5, 2012 at 6:19 PM EST
We'll know who won eventually. But when?
We'll know who won eventually. But when?

Everybody tries to predict who will win.

What we wonder, though, is when will we know whether it will be President Obama or Republican challenger Mitt Romney taking the oath of office next January?

With polls signalling a tight race and lawyers from both campaigns poised to challenge the results, there are all sorts of scenarios about hours, days or even weeks of waiting. That has, of course, happened before.

So let's see what everyone thinks. We'll keep this question open until 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott