Ex-Flint Mayor Displays His Own Statue

Published November 5, 2012 at 7:34 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Losers in this year's election can at least aspire to follow the example of Don Williamson. In 2009, he was mayor of Flint, Michigan and resigned while facing a recall movement. But now he's been immortalized. The Flint Journal reports he has a statue of himself on his lawn. It resembles a statue you'd see in a courthouse square. The ex-mayor says it's left over from a business he once ran. And it is inscribed with the words, Success is the best revenge. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

