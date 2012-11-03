The Movie RZA Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things ConsideredseriesMovies I've Seen A Million Timesfeatures filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

For rapper Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, a founding member of the rap group the Wu-Tang Clan andbetter known by his stage name RZA,the movie he could watch a million times is Sergio Leone'sThe Good, the Bad and the Ugly. RZA makes his directorial debut withThe Man With the Iron Fists, which opened in theaters this weekend.



Joe Scarnici / FilmMagic / Actor-rapper-director RZA

Interview Highlights

On watching The Good, the Bad and the Ugly as a child

"Well, the first time I saw it, it was just the coolness of the gun-shooting and everything like that. But as I watched it again in my teenage years, I was just blown away by the way the scenes were set up, the way the characters were all just uniquely separate but had to come together, you know what I mean?"

On seeing the film as an adult

"When I watched it on DVD, this is when I really learned to appreciate the film because by now the TV screens got bigger and you could see the scope of the cinematography and of the wide shots and I was able to catch the barrenness of these cities or these villages. It's funny, this movie is to me an American classic, even though it's an Italian film."

