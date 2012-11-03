Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, how will the 2016 election start next week? Paula Poundstone?
PAULA POUNDSTONE: Sarah Palin will put her family on a bus and take what is clearly a campaign tour, but will tell people they were just lost.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Firoozeh Dumas?
FIROOZEH DUMAS: Todd Akin, 2016: the legitimate candidate.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Luke Burbank?
LUKE BURBANK: The candidates begin the arduous task of securing that most valuable Justin Bieber hamster endorsement.
(LAUGHTER)
CARL KASELL: And, if any of those things happen next week, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!
SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank and Firoozeh Dumas. And, thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. I will be back, I promise, next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
