Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will the 2016 election start next week? Paula Poundstone?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Sarah Palin will put her family on a bus and take what is clearly a campaign tour, but will tell people they were just lost.

SAGAL: Firoozeh Dumas?

FIROOZEH DUMAS: Todd Akin, 2016: the legitimate candidate.

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank?

LUKE BURBANK: The candidates begin the arduous task of securing that most valuable Justin Bieber hamster endorsement.

CARL KASELL: And, if any of those things happen next week, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell.

SAGAL: Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank and Firoozeh Dumas. And, thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. I will be back, I promise, next week.

