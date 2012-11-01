Latest Figures On Deaths, Power Outages Related To Sandy

NPR's librarians are helping us keep track of two sobering statistics about Superstorm Sandy:

As of 6 p.m. ET:

-- According to NPR's count, the death toll remains at 91. The AP count has now moved up to 90.

New York City alone is reporting 37 deaths. New Jersey reported 12 and Maryland 11.

-- Some good news: The number of homes and businesses without power continues to drop. As of 6 p.m., according to an NPR estimate, that number was at 4.2 million, down about 100,000 in the past two hours.

As of 4 p.m. ET:

-- According to NPR's count, 91 deaths have been reported in the U.S. The AP count puts that number at "at least 75."

-- The number of homes and companies without power has dropped a bit and is now at 4.3 million. That's according to an NPR count of a Department of Energy list of power companies.

As of noon ET:

-- At least 75 deaths have been reported in the U.S., The Associated Press reports. But additional reports from other news outlets indicate there may have been at least a dozen additional deaths. Two deaths have been reported in Canada.

Those follow the estimated 69 Sandy-related deaths in the Caribbean. (That's a change from the AP's earlier report of at least 71 deaths.)

-- There are still 4.5 million homes and businesses without power, according to data from the federal Department of Energy. The Associated Press is reporting power is out at "more than 4.6 million homes and businesses."

As of 10 a.m. ET:

-- At least 73 deaths have been reported in the U.S. and two in Canada. Those follow the estimated 71 Sandy-related deaths in the Caribbean.

-- There are still 4.6 million homes and businesses without power.

