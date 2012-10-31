Bringing The World Home To You

Stranded In Hawaii By Sandy, Travelers Wait

Published October 31, 2012 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hurricane Sandy disrupted flights all across the United States. Even people far from the storm discovered planes could not get to their airports. And of all the people affected, the saddest were surely 1,300 people from the East Coast stuck in Honolulu.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

What a shame.

INSKEEP: They've been forced against their will to spend extra time in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now says some of the many local hotels are offering discounts to travelers as they wait for flights home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

