Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Superstorm's Toll Could Reach $20 Billion

Published October 30, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a preliminary price tag for Sandy.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: OK. The early projections estimate economic losses from the storm that has pounded the Eastern United States could reach up to $20 billion. That's according to analysis from one insurance industry firm. Beyond the physical damage, this takes into account the shutting down of New York City's financial district, also the shutting down of oil refineries, and thousands of stores and businesses. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition