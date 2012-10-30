Bringing The World Home To You

Some Bit Of Good News: Philadelphia 'Dodged A Bullet'

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 30, 2012 at 5:26 PM EDT
Philadelphia after Superstorm Sandy.
Philadelphia after Superstorm Sandy.

The center of Superstorm Sandy passed less than 25 miles from Philadelphia. In most cases that would mean that the city of brotherly love would have been whipped with the strongest of winds from the weather system.

But Philly, the country's fifth-largest city, emerged today fairly unscathed.

"From what I see of the damage going on in New York and New Jersey — the storm surge, the record wave heights, the tide heights — yeah we dodged a bullet, in that respect," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett said, according to NPR member station WHYY. "But anybody who's without electricity probably is not saying that we dodged a bullet."

Indeed, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 1.2 million people were without power in Pennsylvania.

But WHYY reports that things slowly getting back to normal. Philadelphia schools, for example, will reopen Wednesday. And SEPTA, the city's subway system, started rolling at about noon.

Eyder Peralta
