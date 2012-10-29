Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Re-Educating Coyotes To Fear Humans In Mass.

Published October 29, 2012 at 5:21 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Belmont, Massachusetts, has a problem with coyotes. Animals have moved into this suburb of Boston. The Boston Globe says they've lost their fear of humans because people feed them.

So Belmont is training volunteers for coyote hazing. The job is to harass coyotes - shouting at them, throwing objects their way, even squirting them with water hoses. The hope is that coyotes can be re-educated to learn that people are really not very nice, after all.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition