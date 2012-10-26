Prediction

DREW CAREY, HOST:

Now, panel, what superhero will change their life next? Brian Babylon?

BRIAN BABYLON: The wonder twins find out that they have not been related at all and start dating.

(LAUGHTER)

CAREY: Kyrie O'Connor?

KYRIE O'CONNOR: After watching "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," Captain America changes his name to Captain Canada.

(LAUGHTER)

CAREY: Tom Bodett?

TOM BODETT: Dr. Bruce Banner is mad as hell about GMOs and the Hulk isn't going to take it anymore. Everybody's lovable rage monster goes on a worldwide tour to raise awareness about the dangers of genetically modified organisms.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if the superheroes do any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

CAREY: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thank you also to Tom Bodett, Kyrie O'Connor, and Brian Babylon and, thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Drew Carey filling in for Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week on "The Price Is Right."

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CAREY: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.