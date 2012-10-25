Colin Powell Endorses Obama Again

Saying that "I think we ought to keep on the track that we are on" and that fellow Republican Mitt Romney has not "thought through these issues as thoroughly as he should have," former secretary of state and retired Gen. Colin Powell this morning endorsed President Obama's re-election bid.

Powell made the announcement on CBS This Morning. The show has been tweeting his comments and has posted video here.

Then-Sen. Barack Obama also got Powell's endorsement in 2008.

Powell also told CBS that "I'm a Republican of a more moderate mold ... dying breed."

