Colin Powell Endorses Obama Again

By Mark Memmott
Published October 25, 2012 at 7:58 AM EDT
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell on <em>CBS This Morning</em> earlier today.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell on <em>CBS This Morning</em> earlier today.

Saying that "I think we ought to keep on the track that we are on" and that fellow Republican Mitt Romney has not "thought through these issues as thoroughly as he should have," former secretary of state and retired Gen. Colin Powell this morning endorsed President Obama's re-election bid.

Powell made the announcement on CBS This Morning. The show has been tweeting his comments and has posted video here.

Then-Sen. Barack Obama also got Powell's endorsement in 2008.

Powell also told CBS that "I'm a Republican of a more moderate mold ... dying breed."

For ongoing coverage of the 2012 campaign, see It's All Politics.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
