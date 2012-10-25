Cocoa City, Fla., To Citizens: Pull Up Your Pants

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Citizens of Cocoa City, Florida, pull up your pants. The city council passed a law this week banning pants or skirts that expose more than three inches of undergarments or skin. In the hipster heaven of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, no one would be caught dead in baggie pants. The new website Styleblaster is capturing skinny jeans and slim fits with its webcam on the main drag. Viewers can rate passersby with a click on an old-fashioned top hat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.