Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The TV Screen's Evolution, From 1880 To The Present

By NPR Staff
Published October 24, 2012 at 5:02 AM EDT

Despite its status as a device that defines the modern age, the television has its roots in the 19th century, when scientists found ways to transmit images and sound. Even the word "television," combining Greek and Latin roots to mean "far-sight," stems from the 1900 world's fair.

After emerging as radio-like consoles, televisions took years to develop into stand-alone appliances and finally into huge screens packed with pixels. The years also brought innovations like color screens, 3-D images and the ability to watch TV on a variety of devices. Here's a look at the highlights of TV's history:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff