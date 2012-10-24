The TV Screen's Evolution, From 1880 To The Present

Despite its status as a device that defines the modern age, the television has its roots in the 19th century, when scientists found ways to transmit images and sound. Even the word "television," combining Greek and Latin roots to mean "far-sight," stems from the 1900 world's fair.

After emerging as radio-like consoles, televisions took years to develop into stand-alone appliances and finally into huge screens packed with pixels. The years also brought innovations like color screens, 3-D images and the ability to watch TV on a variety of devices. Here's a look at the highlights of TV's history:

