Animal Law Student Fights Dog Discrimination

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of Mitzi Bolanos. I am a Hispanic female, she told the AP, and I never felt discriminated against until I started walking around with my pit bull. Ms. Bolanos wants to fight dog discrimination. She opposes widespread bans on pit bulls, and she is in the first class of students at the Lewis and Clark Law School Center for Animal Law Studies. The education will let her dig into discrimination cases and hold on like a - never mind. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.