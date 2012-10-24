Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Animal Law Student Fights Dog Discrimination

Published October 24, 2012 at 7:26 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of Mitzi Bolanos. I am a Hispanic female, she told the AP, and I never felt discriminated against until I started walking around with my pit bull. Ms. Bolanos wants to fight dog discrimination. She opposes widespread bans on pit bulls, and she is in the first class of students at the Lewis and Clark Law School Center for Animal Law Studies. The education will let her dig into discrimination cases and hold on like a - never mind. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition