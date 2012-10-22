One More Time: Here's Where To Get Debate 'Fact Checks'

While President Obama and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney are debating tonight in Boca Raton, Fla., the fact checkers at news outlets and independent organizations will again be busy.

So for those who want to know where to go for their truth squadding:

— Politifact.com will be tweeting away during the debate (@politifact) and rounding up the whoppers afterward on its website. It has already posted a report that rounds up its past fact-checking on things Romney and Obama has said about foreign policy (international issues are the focus of tonight's debate).

— FactCheck.org is also and plans to be busily tweeting (@factcheckdotorg).

— and The Washington Postwill be on the case.

NPR, which will be streaming and broadcasting starting at 9 p.m. ET, will follow the 90-minute debate with a discussion that includes fact check reports from our correspondents.

Also, NPR social media strategist Andy Carvin is, as always, on Twitter (@acarvin). He'll be watching the truth squads and following the "debate behind the debate" .

Finally, we'll be live blogging during the debate and will look to flag claims that might bear some scrutiny. Then, we'll come back after the debate with a fresh post that rounds up the highlights — and lowlights? — from all those fact checkers.

Here's what we rounded up after the previous debates:

-- "Along With Sparks, Errors Fly In Second Debate."

-- "Biden, Ryan Bent The Truth At Times, Fact Checkers Say."

-- "Romney Goes On Offense, Pays For It In First Wave Of Fact Checks."

