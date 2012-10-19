Opening Panel Round

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Luke, Alex Rodriquez, the most highly paid player in baseball was benched for some of the games of the Yankees' doomed postseason series against the Tigers, because he's terrible.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But in one game, A-Rod managed to make good use of his time on the bench. What did he do?

LUKE BURBANK: He had a ball boy throw a baseball into the stands, and on the baseball, he had written a note asking a leggy chick for her phone number.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: If you were making $30 million a year to sit in the dugout, you might reconsider your choices in life. But A-Rod, he's a Hall of Famer. If he couldn't score one way, well...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So he spotted this attractive young women in the stand. He sent her and a friend some signed baseballs, and got their phone numbers in return. He figured it was the only way he'd get to first base this week.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Sadly, though, sadly they were right-handed, so he struck out with them too.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

Copyright NPR.