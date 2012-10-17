Take Shots With You, Please

Does Shots look a little different today? You bet.

We've streamlined the design, building on what we learned from the last makeover in early 2011.

The Shots landing page will get a few more tweaks over the next couple of weeks, but the key change is that you'll be able see many more stories at a glance when you visit.

We've got more room for graphics and photos for stories, and there will be less clutter around them, too.

Some of the biggest changes are happening behind the scenes. The crack NPR designers and programmers have made Shots play more nicely with smartphones and tablets. So please take us with you.

For more details on the changes for Shots and other NPR blogs, check out this post on This Is NPR.

Welcome to our new home. Explore the categories. Share a post or two with your friends.

Please let us know what you think in the comments section below. Or you can tweet to @NPRHealth or directly to me at @scotthensley.

