Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Birth Control Pills For Squirrels?

Published October 17, 2012 at 7:18 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with news of a population explosion - the population of squirrels. Parts of this country report a squirrel boom. The increase was driven by a mild winter and a bumper crop of nuts. And apparently, they broadened their diet beyond nuts. Vermont apple growers report squirrels can strip a tree of half its apples in hours. And this adds urgency to the work of South Carolina researchers experimenting with feeding squirrels birth control pills. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition