VIDEO: A Skydive From The Edge Of Space

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 15, 2012 at 8:33 AM EDT

In case you missed it this weekend, here is harrowing video of the Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner stepping off a capsule at the edge space. He then plummets toward Earth at :

If you want more detail, our colleague Dana Farrington wrote more about the feat yesterday.

But two things of note: He broke the record for highest jump. And with more than 8-million viewers, his attempt broke the live-streaming record for YouTube.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
