Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Shuttle Endeavour Begins 12-Mile Crawl To New Los Angeles Home

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 12, 2012 at 2:59 PM EDT
1 of 5  — The space shuttle Endeavour is seen atop the Over Land Transporter after exiting the Los Angeles International Airport on its way to its new home at the California Science Center in Los Angeles
The space shuttle Endeavour is seen atop the Over Land Transporter after exiting the Los Angeles International Airport on its way to its new home at the California Science Center in Los Angeles
2 of 5  — The space shuttle Endeavour leaves Los Angeles International Airport hangar for the streets of Los Angeles in the early morning.
The space shuttle Endeavour leaves Los Angeles International Airport hangar for the streets of Los Angeles in the early morning.
3 of 5  — In order to move the shuttle through the streets, trees had to be cut and signs and street lights had to be removed.
In order to move the shuttle through the streets, trees had to be cut and signs and street lights had to be removed.
4 of 5  — Spectators gather to watch the space shuttle Endeavour in Los Angeles on Friday. Endeavour's 12-mile road trip kicked off shortly before midnight Thursday as it moved from its Los Angeles International Airport hangar en route to the California Science Center, its ultimate destination.
Spectators gather to watch the space shuttle Endeavour in Los Angeles on Friday. Endeavour's 12-mile road trip kicked off shortly before midnight Thursday as it moved from its Los Angeles International Airport hangar en route to the California Science Center, its ultimate destination.
5 of 5  — Mifumi Nakajima takes a picture of her husband Nozomo Nakajima holding their children Leigha Nakajima, 3, and Eli Nakajima, 6 months, in front of the space shuttle Endeavour parked in a mall parking lot.
Mifumi Nakajima takes a picture of her husband Nozomo Nakajima holding their children Leigha Nakajima, 3, and Eli Nakajima, 6 months, in front of the space shuttle Endeavour parked in a mall parking lot.

The Shuttle Endeavour began an incredible 12-mile journey through the streets of Southern California. The trip ends at its new home at the California Science Center.

Perhaps the AP put it best: In space, the shuttle traveled at a blazing 17,500 mph. But this final victory lap through narrow Los Angeles streets will proceed at 2 mph.

The AP adds:

"Hundreds of spectators, some with pajama-clad children in tow, waited in the predawn darkness. In unison, they held up their cameras and cellphones and gaped as the 170,000-pound Endeavour inched by with its tail towering over streetlights and its wings spanning the roadway.

"It made stop-and-go progress, with some halts to check its balance and to prune trees in its path as it crept past strip malls and storefronts.

"In a massive feat of parallel parking, the shuttle was backed into a shopping center parking lot in the Westchester neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. — later than expected."

The Los Angeles Times reports the two-day journey is a triumph of engineering. The 85-ton shuttle is on a transporter designed by Boeing. It has 80 wheels in 40 pairs that can move in any direction.

The Times produced a must-watch video that shows off all the transporter can do. It's worth a watch.

Endeavour is scheduled to finish its journey tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta